PM Modi To Visit Hyderabad Tomorrow, First Trip Since 2024 Poll Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on May 10 in his first trip to Telangana since beginning his third term, with a packed schedule focused on infrastructure, industrial expansion, healthcare and BJP mobilisation ahead of key local political battles in the state.

During the visit, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects collectively valued at around Rs 7,823 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 2,360 crore, 3,245-acre integrated industrial smart city at Zaheerabad, under the Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor.

PM Modi will also inaugurate PM MITRA Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. The textile park, being developed at a cost of nearly Rs 1,695 crore, is projected to attract investments exceeding Rs 6,000 crore and generate large-scale employment in the textile and apparel sector.

The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate railway and petroleum infrastructure projects, including a modern petroleum storage and distribution terminal in Hyderabad and the third railway line between Kazipet and Vijayawada, built at an estimated Rs 1,243 crore. National highway projects worth about Rs 3,175 crore in Mahabubnagar district will also be launched virtually.

He will also travel to HITEC City to inaugurate Sindhu Hospital and interact with medical professionals before heading to the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, where he will address a public meeting organised by Telangana BJP.

The BJP's Telangana has termed the visit a major political show of strength, with it mobilising nearly two lakh people, particularly from Hyderabad and the undivided Ranga Reddy districts.

The state BJP has arranged four special trains from Kagaznagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Peddapalli, besides booking around 3,000 RTC buses. The Parade Grounds meeting is also being viewed as an early launchpad for the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Ahead of the PM's visit, Telangana authorities and the police department have intensified security and imposed restrictions on drones, paragliders and microlight aircraft across key areas, including Begumpet, Madhapur and Secunderabad.