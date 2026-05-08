BJP's "Next Target" Is Telangana: Senior State Leader Days Before PM's Visit

Senior BJP leader and Member of Parliament DK Aruna declared that Telangana is the BJP's "next target" after the conclusion of elections in five states, claiming that the saffron party is preparing aggressively for the next Assembly elections in the state.

Aruna said there is a growing demand among the people for a BJP government in Telangana under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The saffron flag will fly in Telangana in the next elections," Aruna said, adding that the BJP's focus has now shifted towards expanding its footprint in the southern state following the completion of polling in five states.

She claimed that voters, particularly women, had rejected parties that opposed the Women's Reservation Bill and said the BJP continues to gain support across the country.

"People defeated the parties that opposed the Women's Reservation Bill in the elections. Women have shown their anger in these polls," she said.

Referring to political developments in other states, Aruna said the BJP had strengthened its position in states including Assam, Puducherry and West Bengal and alleged that people in Telangana were now aspiring for a "double-engine government", a term often used by the BJP to describe governments run by the same party at both the Centre and the state.

"The people of Telangana are waiting for PM Modi's arrival. The Prime Minister's first visit after the elections in five states is to Telangana. Everyone should understand that Telangana is the BJP's next target," she said.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on May 10, during which he is expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several development projects.

Aruna said the BJP-led union government remains committed to Telangana's development and pointed out that many ongoing infrastructure and welfare projects are being implemented.

"Development works are being carried out with 60% central share funds. In some places, works are getting delayed because the state government is not releasing its share on time," she alleged.

The BJP MP also targeted the Congress government in Telangana led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing it of failing to fulfil promises made to women and farmers.

"Even after two-and-a-half years in power, the government has not fulfilled its promises. Women were promised Rs 2,500 per month, but the assurance remains unimplemented," Aruna said.

She further alleged that farmers in Telangana are facing severe hardship due to the state government's handling of grain procurement.

Aruna expressed confidence that PM Modi's upcoming public rally in Telangana would be a "big success" and said the BJP would continue to strengthen its organisational presence across the state ahead of future elections.