PM Modi Changes Social Media Profile Pictures To Mark Op Sindoor Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday changed the display pictures on his social media handles to mark the one year of the Operation Sindoor, which started this day a year ago.

The profile picture of PM Modi on his handles on X, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp channel have been changed to an image with the text 'Operation Sindoor' on a black background. The picture has a tricolour, with one of the 'O's of 'SINDOOR' filled with vermilion or sindoor -- a symbol of married Hindu women.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the three defence forces along with the BSF along the western border, targeting terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7-10, 2025.

This operation was carried out in retaliation to the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 25 tourists, all Hindu men, and a tourist guide were killed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)