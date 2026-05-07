A Year After Operation Sindoor: How India's Defence Tech Is Rewriting War

"Our job is to hit the target, not to count the body bags."

Probably, the coldest (and the coolest) line delivered nonchalantly by Indian Air Force Air Marshal AK Bharti in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor signalled a shift. It showed India will now fight with precision, integration, and finality.

While Operation Sindoor (launched exactly a year ago on May 7, 2025) followed a familiar logic -- "you attack us, we obliterate your terror launchpads", its execution caught the world's attention. India delivered strikes with unfamiliar sharpness. However, the initial strikes were calibrated and contained, served with no intentions to widen the conflict.

But Pakistan responded with attempts to target Indian cities and military bases. What followed changed the script -- India changed its targets (and its rules).

In a pre-dawn operation on May 10, 2025, the Indian Air Force struck multiple military installations deep inside Pakistan, including critical air bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chunian, Pasrur, and Sialkot.

These were not symbolic targets. They were operational nodes. Air-launched precision weapons reportedly:

Disabled key runways, limiting aircraft operations

Disrupted command and logistics chains

Degraded Pakistan's aerial response capability within hours

Satellite imagery later indicated damage to Mushaf air base in Sargodha. Strategic observers have long linked this installation to sensitive underground infrastructure near the Kirana Hills. While Air Marshal Bharti publicly denied any strike on those facilities, the signalling was unmistakable.

A New York Times report quoted a former US official familiar with Pakistan's nuclear programme, noting that such strikes could be interpreted as a warning -- one that touched the most sensitive layers of strategic deterrence.

Facing degraded capabilities, Pakistan moved toward de-escalation. From the outside, Operation Sindoor looked like a short, sharp confrontation. From the inside, it was a demonstration. India had not relied on a single arm of power. It had orchestrated a network:

Real-time intelligence and surveillance

Precision air-delivered munitions

Loitering strike systems

Integrated command-and-control

Independent analyses -- including those from European military think tanks -- suggested that India achieved air superiority, degraded key Pakistan assets, and imposed costs with controlled escalation.

As defence experts put it -- this was not "platform warfare", this was "system-of-systems warfare", executed with discipline.

A Year Later: Operation Sindoor Resets Military Doctrine

When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently described Operation Sindoor as proof of India's "tech-driven military might," he was not recounting history. He was describing transformation.

Because the most enduring impact of Operation Sindoor has unfolded in the year since -- across procurement, and industry. If Operation Sindoor had a signature, it was the way drones were used -- not as accessories, but as integral components of combat.

Major General RC Padhi (retired) describes the shift as a movement from "capability-building to real operational integration." During the operation, drones and loitering munitions worked alongside radar networks, air defence systems, and command centres -- "handling surveillance, strike support, and even aerial threat neutralisation". What followed was not incremental adoption. It was a structural change.

Ashni Platoons embedded across infantry battalions

The Army's evolving "Eagle in the Arm" doctrine

Drone training becoming standard across units and services

The implication is profound: drones are no longer external tools. They are becoming extensions of the soldier, says Major General Padhi.

Rapidly Expanding Defence Ecosystem: Numbers Tell The Story

Indicator Status (Feb 2026) Registered drones 38,575 Remote pilot certificates 39,890 Training organisations 244 GST on drones 5% Regulatory forms Reduced from 25 to 5 Approval steps Reduced from 72 to 4

These changes have lowered entry barriers and accelerated participation -- from startups to MSMEs -- aligning innovation with operational demand.

Speed Is The New Strategy: The Startup Moment

For India's private defence ecosystem, Operation Sindoor was not just validation. It was ignition.

Amardeep Singh, Founder of defence start-up Armory, frames it with clarity: the question is no longer whether India can build indigenous systems, but whether it can build them fast enough.

The state has responded in kind:

Emergency Procurement: 6 fast-tracked acquisitions

FY27 defence budget rose 15.2% to Rs 7.85 lakh crore

Over Rs 1.11 lakh crore earmarked for domestic procurement

Counter-drone systems placed at the centre of priorities

The anti-drone market alone is expected to grow 5-10 times over the next few years. But the deeper shift is cultural.

Startups like Armory are no longer waiting for procurement cycles. They are working alongside the armed forces -- testing, refining, deploying. The loop between innovation and battlefield use is tightening.

'Atmanirbhar Bharat': A Layered Ecosystem

Nagendran Kandasamy of Zulu Defence Systems describes the post-Sindoor transformation as a shift toward a "cohesive, layered ecosystem." This ecosystem now includes:

Autonomous strike platforms

Swarm-enabled drone networks

AI-driven decision layers

Integrated counter-drone systems

Zulu Defence's 333 per cent year-on-year growth reflects the scale of this shift. Increasingly, modern warfare is not about individual platforms. It is about how systems communicate, adapt, and act together, adds Kandasamy.

Perhaps the most consequential outcome of Operation Sindoor was the validation of Indian-built systems under live conditions. Among them: the ALS-50 loitering munition developed by Tata Advanced Systems.

Feature Capability Type Autonomous loitering munition Launch Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Targeting Vision/image-based guidance Range Up to 50 km Flexibility Abort and recovery mid-mission

A spokesperson from Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) noted that as a completely indigenous system, the ALS-50 delivered "enhanced operational flexibility, real-time target acquisition and precision in engaging targets" during Operation Sindoor. Its ability to loiter, identify, and strike with accuracy in live conditions, they added, sets a new benchmark for mission-ready systems.

Operation Sindoor also involved a "Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses" (SEAD) campaign, using indigenous systems like the Akash air defence system, Akashteer control network, and BrahMos missiles. India is no longer just developing defence technology -- it is proving it where it matters most.

India's New War Playbook

The cumulative effect of the past year is visible in how India's defence ecosystem now functions:

Operation Sindoor will be remembered for its precision strikes, its controlled escalation, and its swift conclusion. But its real significance lies deeper. It showed that India is no longer preparing for the wars it studied in the past. It is shaping itself for the wars it expects in the future -- where speed, precision, and integration will decide outcomes. And in this shift, Operation Sindoor stands not just as a response -- but as a rewrite.