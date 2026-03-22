Ranveer Singh's Intense Underwater Prep For <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Impresses Internet: "Nobody Like You"

Ranveer Singh's character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi (also known as Hamza Ali Mazari), sitting beneath the surface of water during a gruelling underwater training sequence, might have already stirred your excitement if you've watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Agree? Now, an underwater BTS video of the actor from the movie's second instalment is viral.

A fan posted an underwater behind-the-scenes from Dhurandhar: The Revenge on X. In the clip, Ranveer Singh was allegedly seen holding his breath underwater for a long time, performing the scene without a stunt double. While the videographer was found wearing specialised equipment for safety, comfort, and breathing underwater, including a mask, fins, regulator, Buoyancy Control Device (BCD), wet/dry suit, and accessories such as hoods, gloves, and knives, the actor appeared unarmed yet calm as he did his part.

For context, the sequence is part of a brutal training regimen where new recruits are pushed to their limits under IB Deputy Director Sushant Bansal (played by Manav Gohil) and IB Director Ajay Sanyal (portrayed by R Madhavan). The exercise demands that trainees stay submerged underwater for as long as possible. It's here that Ranveer Singh's Jaskirat Singh Rangi outlasts everyone else, marking a moment when he fully embraces his new persona as an undercover Indian secret spy who infiltrates the underworld of Lyari and Pakistan's terror-criminal networks.

Underwater BTS of Dhurandhar: The Revenge,

Ranveer Singh really held his breath for that long ???????? pic.twitter.com/YuWvUFWqCw — v. Jatin (@JatinTweets_) March 20, 2026

The video was captioned, “Underwater BTS of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh really held his breath for that long.” Soon, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with appreciation for his dedication to the craft. Reacting to this, a social media user said, “Brother had unreal dedication for Dhurandhar.” Someone said, “Dammnnn he is the best ik,” while another cried, “One of the most hardworking actors.”

Someone commented, “Nobody like you.” Another added, “Confirm it is Ranveer or body double.” A person even asked if this was made with AI.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened in the theatre on March 19 and has been a complete cinematic experience for movie buffs. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the action-thriller is being lauded for its "raw, gripping" narrative, gigantic action scenes, and strong performances. As per box office collection, the blockbuster part two of the Dhurandhar franchise has already surpassed its predecessor in scale and emotion.