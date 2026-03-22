<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Is At 501 Crore (And Counting)

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is continuing its dream run at the box office. The spy thriller has delivered a massive jump on Day 3.

What's Happening

Per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 113 crore nett in India on Saturday alone.

This takes its three-day domestic total (excluding paid previews) to an impressive Rs 296.27 crore nett.

Day-wise India collections:

Thursday: Rs 102.55 crore

Friday: Rs 80.72 crore

Saturday: Rs 113 crore

Total: Rs 296.27 crore

Massive Global Performance

The film's performance is equally robust overseas. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

The overseas gross is estimated at Rs 96.50 crore, pushing the total global collection to approximately Rs 501.04 crore.

Strong Overseas Traction

The film is witnessing exceptional traction in North America (USA and Canada), where it has secured one of the widest releases for an Indian film, playing across 4,405 shows.

According to reports, even before spot bookings, over two lakh tickets had been sold for Day 3, generating around Rs 23.70 crore in advance sales.

Trade reports suggest that the film is on track to record one of the highest single-day collections for an Indian film in the North American market.

In the UK as well, the film is seeing packed screenings. A viral post on X noted that in Belfast city alone, the film ran seven houseful shows in a single day, indicating strong international demand.

Eye On Historic Milestones

At its current pace, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to climb rapidly in the list of highest-grossing Indian films worldwide.

Its ultimate target appears to be the Rs 2,000 crore club, a milestone currently achieved only by Dangal (Rs 2070 crore).

Here's a look at some of the top worldwide grossers (Source: Sacnilk):

Dangal: Rs 2070 crore

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Rs 1742.10 crore

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Rs 1788.06 crore

KGF: Chapter 2: Rs 1215 crore

Dhurandhar: Rs 1307.35 crore

RRR: Rs 1230 crore

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 1042.25 crore

Jawan: Rs 1160 crore

Kantara Chapter 1: Rs 852.36 crore

Chhaava: Rs 807.91 crore

Stree 2: Rs 857.15 crore

The film is expected to soon surpass titles like Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, and even its predecessor, Dhurandhar, positioning itself as one of the biggest Hindi films globally.

Background

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Pakistan's criminal-terror networks. The film also features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor and Sara Arjun.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Review: Ranveer Singh Goes To Pakistan, Gifts India A Blockbuster