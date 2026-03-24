Delhi Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Email With A Khalistan Referendum Mention

The Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker Vijender Gupta have once again received a bomb threat via email, triggering heightened security concerns in the national capital.

The development comes on the day the Delhi Budget is scheduled to be presented.

According to sources, a threatening email was sent to the Assembly at around 7:28 am, warning of a possible bomb attack. A separate email was received at 7:49 am on the official email ID of Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The threat extended beyond the Assembly complex, with the nearby Vidhan Sabha Metro Station also mentioned as a potential target for a blast.

In a worrying escalation, the email reportedly named several high-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also specifically named.

The contents of the email included threatening and provocative language, allegedly urging leaders to "protect themselves" and referencing support for a so-called Khalistan referendum.

A group identifying itself as the "Khalistani National Army" has also reportedly issued threats against the Delhi Chief Minister, the current Cabinet, and the Lieutenant Governor.

Security agencies have launched an investigation into the origin of the emails.

Bomb disposal squads and police teams have been deployed in and around the Assembly premises and adjoining areas, while security at key installations across Delhi has been tightened.

Officials are currently verifying the credibility of the threat.