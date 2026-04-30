Delhi Warns Private Schools: No Forced Buys Of Books, Uniforms; Takeover Possible

The Delhi government has warned private and aided schools against forcing the purchase of books, uniforms or stationery from specific vendors. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said parents are free to buy these items from any shop, and violations could invite strict action, including a possible takeover.

"Parents Free To Buy From Anywhere"

The Chief Minister said schools must clearly display, on notice boards, websites and in-house stores, that parents can purchase books, uniforms and stationery from vendors of their choice.

"Every school will state it clearly on its notice board, on its website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books and stationery from anywhere. There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat."

Schools may suggest vendors, but cannot make purchases mandatory, she said.

"I Can Walk Into Any School Anytime"

Ms Gupta warned inspections can be carried out without prior notice.

"I can walk into any private school in Delhi for an inspection, anytime."

She added that inspections would be based on complaints from parents.

"My inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action. They are driven by the voices of parents who have written to me, telling me where I must go next."

Warning Of Action, Including Takeover

The Chief Minister said violations would lead to action.

"Ensure this without exception. Any violation, any manipulation, will invite the toughest action available under the law. A takeover is not beyond consideration."

Inspection Flags Violations In Rohini

The development comes as inspections begin on the ground. A recent check by Education and Revenue Department teams at a private school in Rohini found:

No valid fire safety certificate

A swimming pool operating without a licence, which was sealed

Other irregularities under review

From Advisory To Enforcement

The latest direction builds on an earlier order that had asked schools not to compel parents to buy books, uniforms or stationery from specific vendors.

The issue followed complaints from parents, who said they were being directed to purchase items from designated shops. While the earlier order laid down the rule, the current directive adds enforcement through mandatory disclosures, inspections and the possibility of action.

Checks To Continue

More inspections are expected across private and aided schools in Delhi as authorities look into compliance.