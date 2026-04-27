'If Innocent, Prove In Court': Rekha Gupta On Kejriwal's Letter To Judge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday attacked Arvind Kejriwal after he wrote to a High Court judge and skipped a court appearance in a case linked to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.

“Kejriwal's stance is such that he wants to be the lawyer, witness and judge all at once,” Gupta said, reacting to his letter and court no-show.

What Triggered The Row

Kejriwal, in his letter to a Delhi High Court judge, raised concerns over the fairness of the proceedings, questioned the conduct of the hearing and sought a change of court. He has also framed his stand publicly as a form of “satyagraha”.

The letter came alongside his decision not to appear before the court, a move that has drawn sharp political reactions.

The developments are linked to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy Case, which remains at the centre of a prolonged legal and political battle in the capital.

“It is unfortunate to raise questions on a judge,” Ms Gupta said, adding, “If he alone decides everything, what role is left for the judicial system?”

‘Serious Questions' Over Move

“An accused in the liquor scam is making such allegations against the judiciary,” she said, pointing to the filing of a chargesheet in the case. Seeking changes in proceedings on apprehensions of an adverse verdict, she added, raises “serious questions”.

Gupta also slammed Kejriwal's invocation of “satyagraha”.

“Comparing himself with Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh is shameful,” she said.

“If someone claims to be innocent, they should prove it in court. Sitting outside and calling it satyagraha is nothing but a cheap gimmick,” the Delhi Chief Minister added.

She added, “The truth must be tested in a court of law.”

Further, the Chief Minister said, “Constantly questioning the judicial system reflects Kejriwal's mindset… whatever Kejriwal says is right.”