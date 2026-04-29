Porn Clips Play During Delhi High Court Chief Justice's Virtual Proceedings

The court proceedings before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court were disturbed not once, not twice, but thrice after porn videos and music were played during the hearing. An unidentified person is said to have gained access to the proceedings being conducted virtually via video conferencing on Wednesday and played obscene content.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was conducting the proceedings when the incident happened for the first time at around 12:56 pm.

The virtual proceedings were halted immediately. Minutes later, when the call was restarted, the user, logged in with the name 'Sh**jit Singh', again played a pornographic video.

The pornographic material was displayed on at least two screens during the video conference.

The uninvited guest reportedly also displayed a message: "You've been hacked."

In a third attempt to disturb the court proceedings, the user played music. Following this, the Chief Justice was forced to shut down the virtual hearing.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear at the moment.

A complaint has been lodged with the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit, which will now investigate the matter.