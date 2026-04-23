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Delhi Chief Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection At Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital

She also interacted with the doctors and hospital staff and directed the modernisation of health services, making it faster and citizen-centric.

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Delhi Chief Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection At Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital
She instructed hospital administration to ensure medicines, drinking water and hygiene.
  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital
  • She took feedback on services and doctor availability at the facility
  • She instructed to ensure medicines, water, hygiene, and summer-ready facilities
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New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali hospital and took feedback on the services and availability of doctors in the facility.

The chief minister instructed hospital administration to ensure medicines, drinking water, hygiene and maintain other facilities according to the summer season.

She also interacted with the doctors and hospital staff and directed the modernisation of health services, making it faster and citizen-centric.

"Our resolve is that every citizen of Delhi should experience a healthcare system that ensures timely treatment, availability of modern facilities, clean environment, services to the patients in a dignified manner," Gupta said in a post on X.

She said that her government is working in the direction of providing dependable health services to every household, and making each hospital a centre of service, sensitivity and trust.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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