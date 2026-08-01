How To Apply For Rs 2,500 Financial Assistance Under Delhi Laxmi Yojana

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the registration portal for the Delhi Laxmi Yojana at the East Delhi District Magistrate (DM) Office on Saturday, August 1. With the official launch, the registration process for eligible women under the scheme commenced. By noon, 1,083 registrations had been completed, according to figures shared by the government.

Under the scheme, every eligible woman will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month. The monthly assistance, one of the BJP' key promises to women ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, is aimed at empowering women by enabling them to meet their day-to-day needs with dignity, self-reliance, and financial independence.

The government has earmarked Rs 5,110 crore for the scheme in the 2026-27 financial year. It is hoping to release the first instalment after the scrutiny and approval of applications, around Raksha Bandhan on August 28.

How To Register?

Step 1: Visit the official portal – dly.delhi.gov.in and complete all eligibility questions.

Step 2: Fill personal details along with Aadhaar and basic information carefully.

Step 3: Enter all required family member details correctly.

Step 4: Provide applicant bank account details for benefit transfer.

Step 5: Upload all required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Preview the complete application carefully and submit the final application.

Step 7: Upload a signed copy of MP/MLA Endorsement.

Step 8: Download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Who Can Apply For Delhi Lakshmi Yojana?

An applicant must be a woman, aged between 21 and 60. She must also be the eldest female member of her family as on the date of submission of the application.

Her annual family income must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, and she must be a registered voter in Delhi.

The applicant, her husband or either of her parents must have been a resident of Delhi for at least 10 years on the date of application. The household's electricity consumption during the previous 12 months must not exceed 2,400 units.

Women receiving certain government pensions or regular financial assistance are not eligible. Income-tax payers, GST filers, government employees and holders of public office are also excluded.

The benefit is also not available if the applicant or a family member owns a four-wheeler or works for the government, a public-sector undertaking, a board, local body or another government organisation.

Applicants with more than three children or a criminal record are also excluded under the conditions listed on the portal.

Documents Required