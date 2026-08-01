Elite Mountaineer Nirmal 'Nims' Purja Killed In Avalanche On PoK Peak

Legendary mountaineer Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja was killed in an avalanche at Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world, an adventure company of the Nepali-origin climber and others said in a post on Instagram today.

Purja and five other climbers had been missing since Friday after an avalanche struck them.

"Today, it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' Purja, tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak. We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive," the company, Elite Exped, said in the post.

"Today, we mourn not only Nims, but every life lost in this tragedy including his trusted climbing partners and guides, Pur Bahadur Gurung (Yukta) and Nima Sherpa. Our deepest thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences are with their families, friends and loved ones. No words can ease the pain of this unimaginable loss, and we ask that everyone respects their privacy as they grieve," the company said.

Broad Peak is on the Karakoram mountain range, straddling the border between Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan and Xinjiang, China - just a few kilometres from K2 in what is Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The avalanche struck along Broad Peak's standard West Ridge route. This would be at an altitude between 21,600 and 21,850 feet.