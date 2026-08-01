Uzair Baloch's Brother Shot Multiple Times In Karachi's Lyari By Unknown Gunmen

Zubair Baloch, the brother of gangster Uzair Baloch, was seriously injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him in Karachi's Lyari area on Friday, according to a report by Dawn. The attack also left two passersby wounded, adding to concerns over renewed violence in the neighbourhood.

According to a statement issued by Chakiwara police, the 40-year-old was shot on main Chakiwara Road. The two injured bystanders were shifted along with him to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Attack Happened Outside His Residence

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that Zubair was sitting outside his home in Singu Lane when armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire before speeding away.

Zubair suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including injuries to his chest and abdomen, and was undergoing surgery. The DIG said one of the injured passersby was also in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining several possible motives, including gang rivalry and personal enmity.

DIG Raza said Zubair had been arrested in seven criminal cases in 2012 before being released in January 2025.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether Friday's shooting was linked to his past or other ongoing disputes.

Residents Fear Return Of Lyari's Violent Past

A local social activist, speaking to Dawn on the condition of anonymity, claimed Zubair had joined a "political party" a few months ago and had put up its flags in the area.

The activist also referred to rumours circulating in Lyari that several gangsters who had fled to Dubai and Iran after the Karachi operation had returned following the US-Iran war. According to the activist, many residents fear the area could once again witness the kind of gang violence that once plagued Lyari.

They further claimed the attackers had concealed their faces and fled after a nearby shopkeeper opened fire in response.

Who Is Uzair Baloch?

The shooting has once again brought attention to Uzair Baloch, the former Lyari gang leader who has faced multiple criminal cases over the years.

In March this year, an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail applications in seven cases involving murder, a police encounter and possession of explosives.

The cases relate to a 2012 incident in which Uzair and others were accused of attacking law enforcement personnel with firearms and explosives within the jurisdiction of the Kalakot police station.

Earlier, in April 2020, a military court convicted Uzair Baloch of espionage and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.