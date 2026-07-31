Visa Layoffs: Manager With Outstanding Reviews Still Lost Job, Says Ex-Employee

A former Visa employee has shared details of the company's recent layoffs, claiming that even employees with strong performance records were affected. According to the former worker, a manager who had consistently received excellent reviews and was regarded as a strong performer was among those who lost their job during the latest round of cuts. The employee said the decision came as a shock and highlighted the uncertainty many workers face during large-scale corporate restructuring.

The post, which gained attention online, suggested that performance alone may not have protected employees from the layoffs. The former worker said the manager had a history of positive feedback and successful reviews but was still impacted by the company's workforce reduction efforts.

The comments have sparked discussion on social media, with many professionals sharing concerns about job security in the technology and financial services sectors. Some users said the incident shows that layoffs are often driven by business priorities rather than individual performance.

Visa has not publicly commented on the specific claims made by the former employee. However, companies across the technology and financial industries have continued to review staffing levels as they adapt to changing economic conditions and business needs.

The discussion has once again raised questions about how organisations balance cost-cutting measures with employee performance when making difficult workforce decisions.