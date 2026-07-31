Raghav Chadha Breaks Long Silence On NEET Issue, Says His Role "Changed"

He raised everything from airport chai-samosa prices to gig workers' problems very vocally in Parliament. But the young neta went totally silent when thousands of youngsters hit the Delhi streets to protest the NEET paper leak.

And the silence did not go unnoticed. It invited loud criticism and social media ridicule by many.

Questioned over his "radio silence" on the student protests, BJP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday answered critics during his intervention in the Rajya Sabha.

The former AAP leader-turned-BJP MP, who is known to raise issues related to students, the middle class, education and gig workers, finally broke his silence on the NEET issue.

The young leader, who switched to the BJP from AAP recently, said his role changed after the political switch.

"Earlier, when I was in the Opposition, it was my job to raise questions, and I did it honestly. Now I am on the treasury benches, so my role has changed. My responsibility is no longer to ask questions but to provide solutions," he said while speaking during the debate in Rajya Sabha on the new law against paper leaks.

Chadha added that he does not need headlines or to "mark attendance" by speaking in front of cameras, but rather wants results.

"I had made a promise to myself that I would speak about the matter in Parliament only when we could bring a solution and when the system was being fixed. And today is that historic day when the system is being fixed," he said.

Praising the government's move to bring in a stricter law against paper leaks, Chadha said: "Just like cancer cannot be treated with Crocin, the paper leak menace cannot be controlled by mere soundbites. We need institutional reform, which our government has initiated."

Chadha also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to the students' demands.

"To every NEET student watching this: your anger is justified, your pain is real, your complaint against the system is genuine. When you voiced your concerns, the Hon'ble Prime Minister heard it, not just as a PM but as a guardian, just as the head of a family listens."

"Students demanded, government acted, and historic decisions have been taken," he said.