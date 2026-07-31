'Didn't Mock Them': Influencer Who Shot Video With Anti-Riot Cops At CJP Protest

A social media influencer who had come under intense criticism after a video showed her allegedly mocking the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests has apologised, saying she was "not mocking" them.

The influencer, Shradha Singh, had shared a video from the protest site in Delhi, in which she was seen standing in front of some seated RAF troops in a blue camouflage uniform and recreating an ad of a toilet cleaner.

Gesturing at the RAF personnel, she said, "Neela wala toilet ke liye (blue one is for toilet)." She then referred to herself in red clothing with the remark "Laal bathroom ke liye (red one is for bathroom)."

The video went viral shortly after Singh, who has over three lakh followers on Instagram, shared it on the platform, with many users accusing her of disrespecting the RAF personnel.

Following the backlash, she released an apology video, saying she realised the mistake soon after posting the clip and removed it within an hour.

She also claimed that some meme pages were amplifying her videos because they were "paid".

"Maine itni bhi badi galti nahi ki hai ki aap log mujhe gaali dein (I have not made such a huge mistake that you guys will abuse me)," she said in the apology video.

Speaking to NDTV on Thursday, she said she "didn't mean to mock" the RAF personnel.

"I noticed that they were wearing a blue dress while I was wearing red, and the thought of an advertisement crossed my mind, so I made the reel. I didn't make it to mock them or with any malicious intent," she said.

She also said she was not forced to delete the video.

"I just felt bad personally, so I uploaded the video to apologise to them," she said.

She said she has also been receiving rape and death threats since the video went viral.

She was among the content creators and social media influencers who had taken part in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.