PM Modi Drops Another Instagram Video, Praises Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Taking to Instagram for the fourth time in less than a week over the issues of paper leaks and strengthening the education system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted a video praising the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The bill, which proposes several measures to enhance the punishment for paper leaks and the setting up of fast-track courts to adjudicate such cases, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday and cleared by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The legislation was promised by the Prime Minister in his first Instagram video on the twin issues last week and he said its passage is a significant step towards making the examination system more robust and trustworthy.