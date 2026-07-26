PM Modi Announces Task Force On Exam Reforms Under Infosys Co-Founder

A task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will look into how to improve India's examination systems and give a report to the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a video statement today.

Based on that report, "the work to ensure the reliability of upcoming examinations will be done," PM Modi said in Hindi in the video posted on X.

"Friends, for the future of students, the government of India is continuously taking several steps. Those who played with the future of students are rotting in jails. We have set up fast-track courts. Tomorrow in parliament too, we are moving forward in the direction of making a new law with strict legal provisions," the prime minister said.

The announcement comes a day after the protest over exam paper leaks, led by the satirical political group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

"But we must think for the future. Our examination system should be reliable, our examination system should be transparent, and our examination system should now have the maximum use of technology.

"Keeping all these things in mind, a decision has been made to form a high-power task force under the leadership of world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani, which will focus on examination reform. And at the earliest, the work to ensure the reliability of the upcoming examinations will be done based on its report," PM Modi said.