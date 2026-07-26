Man Rejects TCS Job For Rice Business, Viral Post Claims He Now Earns Rs 25 Lakh A Year

A post on X has gone viral after sharing the story of a man who reportedly declined a job offer from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and instead built a successful rice distribution business that now earns him around Rs 25 lakh a year. The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who claimed his friend faced criticism after turning down a campus placement at TCS. Many people reportedly believed he was making a huge mistake by giving up the security of a corporate job. Instead, he decided to start a business by sourcing rice directly from farmers across several villages and states.

According to Pandey, the entrepreneur buys rice directly from farmers, gets it cleaned and packaged under his own brand, and supplies it to nearly 200 retail shops. By cutting out middlemen and building a fixed retail network, he has reportedly created a profitable and sustainable business.

See the tweet here:

How the business works

Pandey also explained the business model behind the venture. According to the post, rice is purchased from farmers at Rs 35 per kilogram. Packaging adds Rs 3 per kilogram, while transportation costs another Rs 2, taking the total cost to Rs 40 per kilogram.

The packaged rice is then sold to retailers for Rs 50 per kilogram. Retailers sell it to customers for around Rs 55–57 per kilogram, leaving a reported profit of Rs 10 on every kilogram sold.

Pandey claimed the business now supplies around 200 quintals, or 20,000 kilograms, of rice every month to its retail partners. Based on these figures, he estimated that his friend earns around Rs 25 lakh annually.

The internet weighs in

While the financial figures and business details shared in the post have not been independently verified, the story has reignited conversations about entrepreneurship, risk-taking, and whether a stable corporate career is always the best path to success.

One user wrote, "Bro, life works on a very simple rule: bigger the risk, bigger the profit. At a time he took the biggest risk of his life and did not have time to take returns." Another commented, "Degree or not, owning your distribution and building a real economy supply chain will beat a standard corporate salary every single time."

A third user said, "Its all about taking risk and moving ahead with your ultimate purpose of life , those who dare will achieve it." A fourth added, "This looks very simple but it is not that much. In own business we need to be more responsible. Making profit from business is much tough as compared to to getting salary from TCS."