NEP Architect, NEET Row: Dharmendra Pradhan's 4 Years As Education Minister

The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and later amplified by activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, spread from Delhi's Jantar Mantar to several cities, increasing pressure on the government over its handling of the examination controversy.

In his resignation letter, shared on X, Pradhan said his decision was aimed at protecting students' future, preventing "anti-national forces" from exploiting the protests and preserving national unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to decide whether to accept the resignation.

Pradhan leaves office after more than four years at the helm of the Education Ministry, a period that saw the implementation of landmark reforms such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, alongside repeated controversies over examinations, curriculum changes and higher education governance.

NEP 2020 Was His Flagship Reform

Pradhan oversaw the nationwide rollout of the National Education Policy, one of the most significant overhauls of India's education system in decades. His ministry also launched the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, promoted digital learning initiatives and introduced the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhisthan Bill to replace the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) with a single higher education regulator.

He remained one of the government's strongest advocates of multilingual education and repeatedly defended the NEP against criticism, particularly during the Centre's prolonged standoff with Tamil Nadu over the three-language policy.

NEET Crisis Overshadowed His Final Years

The biggest challenge during Pradhan's tenure came from repeated controversies surrounding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG).

In 2024, allegations of paper leaks, irregularities reported from Bihar and controversy over grace marks awarded to candidates sparked nationwide protests, Supreme Court proceedings and a CBI investigation. The fallout also led to the exit of the National Testing Agency's chief.

The controversy resurfaced in 2026 after the May 3 NEET-UG examination was cancelled on May 12 over an alleged paper leak. Investigators traced the alleged leak to guess papers circulating through coaching centres in Rajasthan. A fresh examination was held on June 21 under heightened security, but the episode further eroded public confidence in the examination system and became the focal point of student protests demanding Pradhan's resignation.

Opposition Targeted Him Early In His Second Term

The political fallout from the NEET controversy became evident soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As Pradhan took the oath as a Union minister in the newly constituted government, INDIA bloc MPs interrupted the ceremony with chants of "NEET" and "Shame, Shame", accusing the Centre of failing to protect the integrity of the country's biggest medical entrance examination.

UGC-NET Leak Raised Fresh Questions

Even as the government grappled with the NEET controversy, another major examination landed in trouble.

The Education Ministry cancelled the UGC-NET examination in June 2024, just a day after it was conducted, following intelligence inputs that question papers had allegedly been leaked and circulated through Telegram channels and the dark web. The Centre subsequently ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

NTA Under Constant Scrutiny

Successive examination controversies kept the National Testing Agency (NTA) under sustained scrutiny throughout Pradhan's tenure.

The agency, which conducts NEET, JEE, CUET and UGC-NET, faced allegations ranging from technical glitches and evaluation errors to cybersecurity concerns and excessive dependence on outsourced systems. The Centre constituted multiple expert committees, including one headed by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan, to recommend reforms. Despite those efforts, controversies continued into 2026, prompting administrative changes and renewed calls for structural reforms.

CBSE's On-Screen Marking Triggered Fresh Criticism

The introduction of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations in 2026 triggered fresh criticism of the ministry.

Students and parents alleged evaluation discrepancies, poor scan quality and technical glitches after answer sheets were digitised. The ministry later acknowledged around 20 answer-sheet mix-ups and said more than 13,000 answer books had to be evaluated manually because of scanning issues. CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were subsequently transferred.

PM SHRI Faced Resistance From States

The Centre's flagship PM SHRI Schools scheme faced resistance from several Opposition-ruled states.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala and, initially, West Bengal and Punjab either delayed or declined to sign the required Memorandums of Understanding, alleging that funds under the Samagra Shiksha programme were being linked to implementation of the National Education Policy. While some states later signed the agreements, Tamil Nadu and Kerala remained among the strongest critics of the scheme.

Language Policy Triggered Centre-State Tensions

Implementation of the NEP's three-language policy became one of the most politically sensitive issues during Pradhan's tenure.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin repeatedly accused the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi through education policy and the PM SHRI scheme. Pradhan rejected the allegation, maintaining that the policy promoted multilingualism and what he described as "linguistic liberation", while allowing flexibility for mother-tongue education.

NCERT Revisions Sparked Political Controversy

Changes introduced under NCERT's textbook rationalisation exercise also generated widespread debate.

The revisions removed references to Mughal history, the 2002 Gujarat riots, the Cold War and aspects of India's democratic struggles from school textbooks. The Centre defended the exercise as a measure to reduce the academic burden on students following the Covid pandemic, while critics accused the government of altering historical narratives.

Draft Higher Education Rules Drew Opposition

Draft UGC regulations released in January 2025 proposed expanding eligibility for vice-chancellor appointments to include professionals from outside academia while increasing the role of governors and university visitors in the selection process.

Several Opposition-ruled states and academic bodies opposed the proposals, arguing they diluted university autonomy and infringed upon the federal structure.

Supreme Court Stayed UGC Equity Regulations

Another initiative ran into legal hurdles after the UGC notified the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations in 2026 to address caste-based discrimination through campus equity committees and new institutional mechanisms.

The regulations were challenged before the Supreme Court over concerns about their implementation and the possibility of misuse. In January 2026, the court stayed their operation and directed that the 2012 regulations would continue to remain in force pending further hearings.

A Tenure Defined By Reform And Resistance

Pradhan leaves office with a mixed legacy.

The ruling party credits him with driving the implementation of the National Education Policy, expanding digital education and attempting structural reforms in higher education.

The Opposition, however, argues that repeated examination failures, prolonged political confrontations and growing questions over the functioning of the country's testing system overshadowed those achievements.