25-Year-Old Woman Charged For Remarks Against PM Modi At Paper Leak Protest

The use of expletives against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests against paper leaks has led to a police case against a 25-year-old woman.

Ruchika Singh made the objectionable remarks at Jantar Mantar on July 23 and a complaint was filed on Wednesday. The complainant stated that her comments insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and could spread disharmony and disturb public peace.

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A Zero FIR (filed at any police station, regardless of where the alleged crime took place) was registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida under sections related to provoking breach of the peace, statements conducing to public mischief, and defamation [Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita].

The FIR has been transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station, where further investigation will take place.

Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson Saurav Das said Singh's remarks could be wrong but stressed that this kind of action should not be taken.

"Of course, if there's any language that was used which is derogatory in nature, then the person concerned is free to pursue civil defamation and criminal defamation against the person. However, the use of criminal machinery to go against protesters is highly condemnable and no one should be punished for any objectionable language per se. I'm not saying that the language is right. The language may be wrong, it may be objectionable to someone, but it is no reason to invoke the criminal machinery against such people. It leads to a chilling effect. I don't think this is acceptable to anybody, especially to the younger generation," he said.

"At the same time, I would request everyone from the younger generation to be very careful with their words, and the kind of insults and sentences that you use against people in general. That said, criminal machinery being used is a big no-no. It is completely unacceptable, it should not happen. We would also like to tell the police to maintain calm and not misuse their powers for any political ends," Das added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government said no legal action will be taken against those arrested in connection with the protests, except those with a criminal history.

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"We stand with the students, and it is in that spirit that we issued this order. Our government has honoured its commitment to them. However, if any anti-social elements with criminal antecedents used the student protest as an opportunity to spread violence, action will be taken against them," said Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood.