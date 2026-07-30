Kamal Haasan Calls <i>The Odyssey</i> A 'Must-Watch', His Ode For Indian Theatres Coming Soon

Senior actor Kamal Haasan joined the Christopher Nolan fan club and called The Odyssey a must-watch. In an Instagram post, Haasan heaped praise on Nolan's latest offering.

He wrote, “Homer dreamt it. Nolan dared it. I applauded it.Children of cinema, this film belongs to the ages. Must watch!

He also mentioned a surprise treat for Indian audiences.

“As #TheOdyssey continues its epic voyage across the world, my ode will greet audiences in theatres in India. I'll share it here soon.”

He added, “P.S. The CBFC got the first preview! It approved.”

The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name. The film marks Nolan's first venture into large-scale mythological storytelling and follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

The film was shot using cutting-edge IMAX technology across multiple international locations.

Christopher Nolan wrote and directed the film and is producing it alongside Emma Thomas. The project is backed by Universal. The Odyssey was shot using new IMAX technology and is the first feature ever made entirely using IMAX's largest film format. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o and others.

Kamal was last seen in Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ali Fazal, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Tanikella Bharani.

It marks the reunion of Haasan and Ratnam after their previous collaboration, Nayakan, in 1987.