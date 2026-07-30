Shreya Kalra Outplays Gautami Kapoor's Mind Game, Storms Into <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Finale Week

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Shreya Kalra is currently one of the strongest contenders in Lock Upp Season 2. The content creator has once again become the talk of social media after pulling off a clever move during the latest task involving Ram Kapoor and his wife, Gautami Kapoor, who entered the jail as a special visitor.

As part of the task, Gautami placed two cards before Shreya and asked her to pick one. The choice would determine Shreya's fate in the competition. One card would secure her place in the finale week, while the other would leave her vulnerable and at risk.

Trying to influence her decision, Gautami asked Shreya to pick the card on the left. When Shreya questioned why, Gautami replied that it was because Ram Kapoor is left-handed. While the suggestion appeared simple on the surface, Shreya immediately sensed there could be a psychological twist behind it.

Instead of second-guessing herself, Shreya confidently chose the left card. Explaining her decision, she said she believed Gautami expected her to overthink the advice and eventually choose the opposite card. Rather than falling for reverse psychology, Shreya flipped the game on its head by using ‘reverse-reverse psychology' and sticking with the card Gautami had pointed towards.

Her gamble paid off perfectly. The card she picked secured her place in the finale week, making her safe from elimination. Meanwhile, Ram Kapoor continues to remain at risk in the competition.

The moment has since gone viral on social media, with many viewers praising Shreya for staying calm under pressure and trusting her instincts instead of overanalysing the situation.

Before the task began, Gautami met Shreya and apologised on Ram's behalf for any behaviour that may have made her uncomfortable. She said that if Ram had touched Shreya inappropriately or behaved badly with her, she was sorry about it. Gautami also said that she wanted to make it clear that she was not defending Ram and that he sometimes behaved in a silly way. Shreya took the apology positively and smiled.