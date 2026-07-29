<i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> To <i>The Odyssey</i>, Tom Holland Just Can't Escape The Father-Son Drama

Tom Holland has done it all. He's swung across New York as Spider-Man, travelled through the multiverse, and also stepped into the world of Greek mythology in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. On paper, these films couldn't be more different.

But look a little closer, and you'll notice something funny.

No matter where Holland goes, he somehow ends up in the middle of a father-son story.

Whether he's Peter Parker trying to live up to Tony Stark's legacy or Telemachus searching for his long-lost father Odysseus, Holland's biggest roles seem to revolve around one thing: dads. Or, more accurately, the lack of them.

Peter Parker Being Surrounded By Father Figures

The Marvel Cinematic Universe never spent much time talking about Peter Parker's parents or even Uncle Ben. Instead, it gave Peter a different kind of family.

Tony Stark quickly became more than just Iron Man. He became Peter's mentor, role model, and in many ways, the father figure he desperately needed. Peter wanted to make Tony proud, and even after Tony's death, that need never really went away.

Then there was Happy Hogan.

At first, Happy was simply the guy assigned to keep an eye on Peter. But somewhere along the way, he became much more than that. He was there to support Peter after Tony's death, looked out for Aunt May, and quietly became another person Peter can lean on. He wasn't giving grand speeches or life lessons, but his presence mattered.

Then Spider-Man: No Way Home changed everything.

Peter lost Aunt May, everyone forgot who he was, and the little family he'd built disappeared overnight. By the end of the film, Peter was completely alone.

That's exactly where Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up. This time, Peter isn't trying to impress anyone. He's simply trying to figure out who he is without the people who once helped shape him.

Tom Holland As Telemachus

When it looked like Holland might finally escape complicated family dynamics, Christopher Nolan cast him as Telemachus in The Odyssey.

Telemachus is the son of Odysseus, the legendary Greek king who has been away for years after the Trojan War. By the time the story begins, Telemachus has spent most of his life without his father. Instead, he's grown up listening to stories about this great hero everyone admires, but nobody can find.

Imagine hearing your entire life that your dad is basically the greatest man alive, while having no clue if he's ever coming home.

That's Telemachus. Much like Peter Parker, he spends his journey trying to understand the man whose legacy hangs over his life while discovering the person he wants to become.

Different Worlds, Same Story

One film has superheroes, alien technology and web-shooters. The other has gods, monsters and dangerous sea voyages.

Yet, underneath all this, they're telling surprisingly similar stories.

Both Peter Parker and Telemachus are young men trying to step out of someone else's shadow. They're carrying expectations they never asked for, searching for guidance and slowly learning that they have to find their own path.