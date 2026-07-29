"Shameful": Sonu Sood Calls Out Kangana Ranaut Over Crass Comments On Gen Z

Actor Sonu Sood has reacted to BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut's controversial remarks about Gen Z protesters, saying that young people are the ones who make stars and should be respected. His comments came during an interaction with the media.

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Actor Sonu Sood has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut's remarks about Gen Z protesters, stressing the importance of respecting young people and listening to their voices.

Speaking to the media, Sonu initially said he had not heard Kangana's comments. However, he spoke about the role young people play in society and in shaping public figures.

When asked about Kangana's controversial statement, Sonu said, "I haven't heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position."

He added, "As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That's why everyone should be taken along."

Highlighting the importance of public support regardless of profession, Sonu said, "Whatever your profession may be, whether you are an actor, a doctor, or anything else, your existence in this world has meaning only as long as people are connected with you."

After a reporter informed him again that Kangana had referred to Gen Z as "gutter," Sonu called the remark inappropriate.

"If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said," he remarked.

He further said, "There is a saying, 'Tol mol ke bol' (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God."

What Kangana Ranaut Said

The controversy began after Kangana Ranaut criticised Gen Z protesters in a social media post. Taking aim at the language used by demonstrators at protests held at Jantar Mantar and other locations, she described their content as "puke-inducing".

"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once," she wrote.

Kangana also accused the protesters of misusing freedom and claimed that they "proudly flaunt their freedom to have drugs, drinks and shamelessly live off their parents' earnings".

She went on to label them "Generation Gutter".

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote.