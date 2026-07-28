<i>Ramayana</i> Trailer To Release Worldwide On Thursday At 4.15 AM

The wait for the trailer of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is almost over.

The much-anticipated trailer, which was originally expected to release on July 24, was postponed, leaving fans wondering about the new date.

On Tuesday, the makers officially announced that the trailer will now be unveiled on July 30, the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release. Sharing the update on Instagram, they wrote, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST worldwide."

Ramayana Trailer Release Postponed

On July 24, Namit Malhotra shared on his Instagram post, "Today is a very special moment for our 'Ramayana.' My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"In light of the above, we will be launching our trailer globally at a later date.

"In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film.

"This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm," he continued.

"I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana for helping make this happen. The youth of our country are our future; let's all do the best we can to protect our future," the producer assured.

About The Film

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

Ramayana is one of the biggest Indian films currently in production. Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, while Yash plays Ravana. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.