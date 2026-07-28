Tiger Shroff Joins Mumbay FC's Durand Cup Squad, Eyes Professional Debut

Tiger Shroff is all set to take a major step in his long-standing passion for football. The actor has been named in Mumbay FC's (Football Club) squad for the upcoming Durand Cup and could make his professional football debut during the prestigious tournament.

According to Mumbay FC co-owner Zoheb Amrani, Shroff is currently training with the team and could travel with the squad for one of its group-stage matches in Shillong.

"He's registered with the squad, and we are trying our best to arrange everything. A person like Tiger, we'll need a lot of security in tier-2, tier-3 cities. People can gather around, and it could be chaotic," Zoheb told Sportstar.

"And since social media is so ruthless, things can actually escalate. Keeping that in mind, we've got a date from him. If everything goes well, he will definitely travel for one of the games. He's training with the team at the moment," he added.

Tiger Shroff's Football Journey

Shroff has been associated with Mumbay FC since the club was founded in 2024 and has regularly represented the side in the Mumbai District League.

Zoheb revealed that he first recognised Shroff's footballing ability during an influencers' league in 2023, which also featured actor Ranbir Kapoor and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"It was during an influencers league with personalities and former sportspersons in 2023 that I realised that Tiger can play; he has that technical understanding of the game," Zoheb recalled.

Following the tournament, Zoheb invited Shroff to train with the newly formed club.

"He likes that slide tackle, those dribbling 1v1 moments," he said.

From Training Sessions To The Durand Cup

What initially appeared to be a casual interest soon turned into a serious ambition, with Shroff expressing his desire to play competitive football.

"I got his CRS (Centralised Registration System) registration done. I explained to him that this is not some ordinary tournament that you just go and play. There's proper registration, there's a proper ID card, there's a proper referee who checks everything. I must say he was very professional," Zoheb said of Shroff's involvement in the Mumbai District League.

Mumbay FC's Durand Cup campaign

Mumbay FC will play all its group-stage fixtures at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. The club begins its campaign against Langsning SC on August 3, followed by matches against 2024 semi-finalists Shillong Lajong on August 8 and Nongkseh SS & CC on August 11.