<i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> First Reactions Are Here, Tom Holland Wins Big Praise

The first reactions to Spider-Man: Brand New Day are finally here, and they are already creating a huge buzz online. Critics and those who attended the premiere have begun sharing their thoughts on social media, with many praising Tom Holland's performance.

One user wrote on X, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is AWE-INSPIRING. ABSOLUTELY SPECTACULAR. Destin Daniel Cretton crafts a bold and mature take on our favourite web-head. Tom Holland cements himself as the best Spider-Man to don the mask. Amazing action sequences. Sensational production design. The defining Spider-Man cinematic experience."

Another viewer was equally impressed, writing, "Listen. #SpidermanBrandNewDay is my new favorite Spider-Man movie. It is absolutely incredible. Looks gorgeous. Writing is sharp. Performances are excellent. I was smiling the entire time. Even teared up. I am SHOCKED at how good this is."

Tom Holland's portrayal of Peter Parker has emerged as one of the biggest talking points.

Another reaction read, "For its first hour, #SpiderManBrandNewDay plays a bit too much like past Spidey movies. The film gets better as it goes along, though, with Tom Holland continuing to demonstrate why he's the definitive Spider-Man. Yet, it's Sadie Sink who steals the show in her 'mystery role.'"

Not every reaction was completely positive. One viewer described the film as "a mixed bag", praising its emotional depth and visual style while pointing out its flaws.

The review read, "#SpiderMan Brand New Day is a mixed bag. It evokes the very best and the very worst of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. The first 20 minutes are quintessential comic book Spidey and do for Spider-Man what the first 20 minutes of Matt Reeves' The Batman did for Batman. The film explores loneliness among young adults with delicacy and emotion much like Spider-Man 2, and Tom Holland delivers yet another powerful performance as Peter Parker."

The person further added, "Unfortunately, the film mirrors Spider-Man 3 in being overstuffed with far too many elements and having stop-start pacing. The humor doesn't land, in part due to how disappointingly relegated to the background Ned is. Despite a strong turn from Sadie Sink, the third act is hijacked by her character and culminates in a painfully flat climax. Destin Daniel Cretton makes easily the most visually appealing MCU Spidey movie to date and brings incredible style and intimacy to the filmmaking, but ultimately his film underwhelms."

Meanwhile, another fan summed up their excitement in a single line, writing, "Spider-Man brand new day is the best spiderman movie of all time."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series.

Alongside Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and others in prominent roles.

The film releases in India on July 30, a day ahead of its worldwide release.