<i>Spider-Man: Brand New Day</i> To Open Twice As Big As <i>The Odyssey</i> In India? Trade Analyst Predicts Rs 45 Crore Collection On Day 1

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for a huge start at the Indian box office when it releases on July 30, with advance bookings pointing towards one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the year.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes the Tom Holland-starrer has built enough momentum to comfortably overcome competition from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is already running in cinemas.

Speaking to NDTV, Bala said, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking has started exceptionally well in India. Advance bookings are very encouraging, with strong demand across metros and premium formats. It's shaping up to be one of the biggest Hollywood openings of the year."

Day 1 Could Be More Than Double The Odyssey's Opening

Bala expects Spider-Man: Brand New Day to collect Rs 42 crore to Rs 45 crore gross on its opening day across all languages in India.

He told NDTV, "I expect Spider-Man: Brand New Day to collect around Rs 42 crore to Rs 45 crore gross on Day 1 in India across all languages, with an opening weekend of Rs 140 crore to Rs 150 crore gross."

If the prediction holds, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will comfortably outpace The Odyssey, which earned Rs 20.76 crore gross (₹17.40 crore net) on its opening day in India, according to Sacnilk. That would put Spider-Man's Day 1 earnings at more than double the opening of Nolan's epic.

Competition From The Odyssey, But Spider-Man Has The Advantage

While The Odyssey continues to attract audiences and occupies several premium screens, Bala believes it will not significantly dent Spider-Man: Brand New Day's opening.

He said, "The Odyssey and other holdover films will certainly take away some premium screens and a section of the audience, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day has built enough momentum to overcome that. Strong advance bookings and broad appeal across families, youngsters, and MCU fans should ensure a massive opening."

Although IMAX screens remain limited due to The Odyssey, Bala pointed out that the Marvel film has secured extensive showcasing in other premium formats.

He explained, "Despite competition from holdover titles, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has secured strong showcasing across multiplexes and a healthy presence in single screens. While IMAX availability is affected by The Odyssey, the film still enjoys wide access through premium formats like ScreenX, 4DX, EPIQ, ICE, and PLF, giving it more than enough reach for a massive opening."

Strong Buzz Among Fans

According to Bala, the excitement surrounding Brand New Day is among the strongest seen for a Spider-Man film in India, even without relying on nostalgia.

He said, "The buzz is among the strongest for a Spider-Man film in India. While No Way Home benefited from the return of the legacy Spider-Men, Brand New Day is generating excitement on its own with strong advance bookings and sustained fan interest, making it one of the franchise's biggest openings."

Looking beyond the opening weekend, Bala believes audience response will ultimately determine the film's long-term box office run.

"Competition could make weekdays more challenging, but if the film delivers on audience expectations, it should hold well beyond the opening weekend. Strong word-of-mouth will matter far more than the number of competing releases," he added.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series.

Alongside Tom Holland, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and others in prominent roles.