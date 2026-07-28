Telugu Actor Pavala Shyamala Dies At 75, Weeks After Being Found Abandoned On The Streets

Veteran actor Pavala Shyamala died in the early hours of Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital. She was 75.

Her death comes just weeks after reports of her being found abandoned on the streets sparked widespread concern. Pavala was allegedly refused treatment at a private hospital due to a lack of funds.

"She had been suffering from severe health issues for some time and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors officially confirmed that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 am on Tuesday," a spokesperson confirmed the actor's death in a statement.

"She had been suffering from severe health issues for some time and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors officially confirmed that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 am on Tuesday," the statement added.

Her body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary. Details about her last rites are yet to be announced.

Pavala Shyamala, who worked as a supporting actor in Telugu cinema for over three decades, had been battling severe financial hardship in recent years. Apart from dealing with age-related health problems, she was also caring for her daughter, who is said to be unwell.

In May, Shyamala was allegedly denied treatment at a private hospital due to a lack of funds. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the actor was put in a taxi and later dropped off at a junction late at night. Passersby who noticed her condition alerted the police. She was then taken to the RK Foundation, where she received immediate medical care.

Producer and Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju, along with his team, intervened to support Shyamala. They coordinated with doctors and ensured she received proper medical treatment.

In December 2025, the actor and her daughter were reportedly evicted from their residence. Police intervened and moved them to a charitable home to prevent any harm.

Earlier, directors Raj & DK also took to social media, urging fans to help the veteran actor. Several leading stars, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Sai Durgha Tej, offered assistance to her at different points over the years.

Pavala Shyamala was last seen in the 2019 film Mathu Vadalara.