A Day After Kriti Sanon's Birthday, Kabir Bahia Shares Loved-Up Photos With Actor

Kriti Sanon marked her 36th birthday on Monday, and among the many messages she received was a cute wish from her rumoured boyfriend, UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. The birthday wish came a day later, according to Indian Standard Time. The post has drawn attention as it comes shortly after social media was abuzz with speculation about the status of their relationship.

Kabir shared a selfie with Kriti on social media and captioned it, "Happy K dayyy," adding a blue heart, birthday cake, and party-face emoji. He also posted another photograph of the two posing together on a yacht, accompanied by a red heart emoji. Kriti later reshared both posts on her Instagram Stories.

The birthday posts arrived days after rumours surfaced online claiming that Kriti and Kabir had broken up. The speculation gained traction after a photograph of Kabir with another woman circulated on social media platforms, prompting some users to assume the pair had ended their relationship.

However, Kriti appeared to dismiss the rumours through an Instagram post documenting moments from the first half of the year. One of the photos showed the actress attending a family function and enjoying singer Sukhbir's performance. In the image, she was seen standing close to Kabir, with both facing away from the camera.

Besides, a source close to Kabir has denied the rumours and clarified the identity of the woman in the picture.

Speaking to The Times of India, the source said the woman was a family friend whom Kabir considers a sister. The source added that the image had been misinterpreted and criticised the spread of unverified claims on social media.

With Kabir's birthday wishes and Kriti's recent social media posts, the speculation surrounding their alleged breakup appears to have been put to rest.



Also Read: On Her Birthday, A Look At Kriti Sanon's 7-Step Morning Skincare Routine For Hydrated And Glowing Skin