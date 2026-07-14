Kriti Sanon Enjoys India Vs England ODI Match With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia In Birmingham

Kriti Sanon was among the many cricket fans at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Tuesday as she watched the India vs England ODI. The actor was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, and the two were seen enjoying the match together from the stands.

Kabir gave fans a glimpse of their outing by sharing a few photos on his Instagram handle. The pictures featured Kriti, Kabir, and one of their friends posing at the stadium.

Kriti also shared a few glimpses from the stadium on her Instagram Stories.

Soon after the photos surfaced online, several pictures of Kriti from the stands at Edgbaston Stadium also made their way to X.

About Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia's Rumoured Relationship

Rumours about Kriti and Kabir's relationship first gained momentum months ago when the actor celebrated her 34th birthday. Since then, their alleged romance has frequently made headlines.

Kabir was also present at Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon's wedding to Stebin Ben.

Kabir is believed to be a UK-based businessman who studied at a boarding school in England. He is the founder of Worldwide Aviation and Tourism Limited and comes from a well-known business family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, owns Southall Travel, a prominent UK travel agency.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Also Read | Did Kriti Sanon And Kabir Bahia Call It Quits? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Photo