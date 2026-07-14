Amitabh Bachchan Calls Out 'Unfair Decisions' At FIFA 2026: 'Strange Situation, But Game Goes On'

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 enters its final week, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on the ongoing tournament in a long post on his blog. He called out the unfair decisions that grabbed the limelight and noted how new players have taken centre stage in unexpected turns.

Before ending the note, Bachchan mused on changing times and how each generation holds on to something while posterity ushers in something new.

Starting on a lighter note, Big B said the World Cup schedule has disrupted his daily routine.

"The timelines and the idea of time have gone awry. The reason, of course, is the WC 2026; times to watch are weird and make our days even worse. We cheer, we have remorse, and we see with great distress the unfair decisions being made for one and not for the other. We get excited over the victories of those countries that we had never imagined would make it this far," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

"Most of the renowned and well-known football countries have, with great regret, lost — that is surprising — but we are elated by the fact that those we never imagined have fought hard and gained recognition," he added.

Drawing a parallel with the Indian IPL and the rise of young players, he wrote, "Like in the IPL, players play for different franchise teams and become competitors for each other. But when they are all put together for the national team they are ONE — it needs character.

"The evolution of fresh talent and guile emerges in each WC. At ages 17 and 18, we learn, youngsters represent an entire nation," he continued.

Musing on changing times, Big B wrote, "With time and age the world changes. Terms and conditions all undergo developments that were unthought of earlier, and now how much we are filled with wonder to see the alterations and changes.

"The rapidity of change towards betterment is a boon. The youth see and benefit from it. The elders express surprise and wonder why this did not occur when they were young, and now it is too late — too late to be witness to what else shall follow in the years to come. We won't be there, but our young will, and that is a satisfaction of sorts."

After nail‑biting matches and sleepless nights, the FIFA World Cup has reached its semi-final stage, with France, Spain, England, and Argentina vying for the finale.