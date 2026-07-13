Imtiaz Ali Reacts To Daughter Ida's Engagement To Krish Agrawal: "Greatest Happiness"

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has expressed his joy after his daughter, Ida Ali, got engaged to her longtime partner, Krish Agrawal, following a proposal during the couple's recent trip to Norway.

Sharing his reaction with Hindustan Times, Imtiaz said, "It is the greatest happiness for me." He also revealed that Krish had spoken to him before proposing to Ida.

When asked about wedding plans, the filmmaker chose not to speculate, saying, "I would rather not step in and let them enjoy their moment."

Ida announced the engagement on social media by posting a video from the proposal. She gave followers a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring before turning the camera towards her fiance.

Sharing the video, Ida captioned the post, "01/07/26 11pm Ytresand." Take a look at the video here:

In a separate post, Ida shared photographs from the special moment, including a picture of Krish getting down on one knee as he asked her to marry him. The couple appeared overjoyed as Ida accepted the proposal.

Like her father, Ida has pursued a career in filmmaking. She has directed projects including Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage, establishing her own presence in the industry.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is currently receiving appreciation for his latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga. The period drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of Partition and family history, the film centres on 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah. After suffering a stroke while trying to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan, he begins reliving memories from his past. His grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England in search of answers, uncovering long-hidden family secrets along the way.



Also Read: Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Ali Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Krish Agrawal In Norway, Shares Proposal Video