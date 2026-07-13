<i>Jurassic Park</i> Star Sam Neill Dies At 78

Actor Sam Neill, best known for his roles in films such as Jurassic Park, The Piano, Dead Calm, and In The Mouth Of Madness, died at the age of 78.

News of his death was announced through a post shared by his family on his official Instagram account.

The post began, "It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

It added, "The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care."

"More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss," read the post.



Neill revealed in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma the previous year. Despite his health challenges, the actor continued to speak openly about life, ageing and his outlook on the future.

In an interview with Australian Story in October 2023, Neill said he was not afraid of death but remained eager to pursue the projects and experiences that still mattered to him.

He said, "I'm not in any way frightened of dying. That doesn't worry me. It's never worried me from the beginning. But I would be annoyed, because there are things I still want to do."



Over a career spanning more than five decades, Sam Neill established himself as one of the most versatile actors in international cinema. He rose to prominence with films such as My Brilliant Career (1979), Dead Calm (1989) and The Piano (1993) but achieved worldwide fame as Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park franchise.



Beyond blockbuster films, Neill earned praise for his performances in The Hunt For Red October, In The Mouth of Madness, Event Horizon, and Hunt For The Wilderpeople. He also built a strong television career with notable roles in Reilly, Ace Of Spies, Merlin, The Tudors, and Peaky Blinders. Sam Neill returned as his beloved character, Dr Alan Grant, in Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

The New Zealand-born actor built a successful career spanning several decades and earned global recognition for his performances across film and television.



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