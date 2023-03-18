'Jurassic Park' Actor Sam Neill Reveals Blood Cancer Diagnosis

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill

In an open memoir that will be released on Tuesday, the New Zealand actor Sam Neill said that he is undergoing treatment for stage-three blood cancer.

The 75-year-old actor, who is best known for his performance in Jurassic Park, revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in March 2022.

The actor makes the revelation in his book "Did I Ever Tell You This?", which is being released next week.

According to The BBC, Neill first noticed he had lumpy glands in his neck on a publicity tour for Jurassic World Dominion last year.

When doctors told him what was wrong, he said his reaction was "pretty phlegmatic", but it made him "take stock of things."

"I thought I need to do something, and I thought, 'Shall I start writing?'" he said.

In the opening chapter, written while undergoing chemotherapy, Neill said: "The thing is, I'm crook. Possibly dying. I may have to speed this up."

The actor also shared a video message on Instagram for his fans and followers.

Although he is currently in remission, the actor told The Guardian that he will continue to have chemotherapy for the rest of his life.

"I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments," he said.

"But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."

Neill's vast acting career began in the 1970s and has spanned dozens of roles in TV and film, including "Peaky Blinders," "The Hunt for Red October," and "The Piano."

He is currently preparing for a role in a television adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel, "Apples Never Fall," which will be filmed in Australia.

When he's not acting, Neill also runs vineyards in the picturesque Central Otago region of New Zealand's South Island.



