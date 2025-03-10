Watch: This Helicopter Ride Over Kauai's Na Pali Coast Takes You To <i>Jurassic Park</i> Scenes

Jurassic Park has a fanbase of its own. The film has led to pure imaginative scenarios of how dinosaurs once lived on Earth. It is still counted as one of the favourite films of many 90s kids, and exploring the actual regions where it was shot can be a breathtaking experience. On Instagram, a travel-enthusiast couple's video featuring those locations is going viral on the internet. The clip explores over-the-top frames of the surreal landscapes, mountains, valleys, rainforests, majestic falls, scenic beaches and much more of Kauai, USA's stunning Na Pali Coast. In the video, the duo said, “Money will return but we may never see the Jurassic Park again.”

The couple was seen experiencing the moments on a ‘doors-off' helicopter ride, which covers all the locations where the movie was shot. Alongside, they wrote, “Doors-Off Over Na Pali – Our Real-Life Jurassic Park Moment! We just had the most unreal experience—a doors-off helicopter ride over Kauai's stunning Na Pali Coast!” They also talked about a ‘fun fact' and mentioned, “Jurassic Park was filmed right here in Kauai, USA and flying over it felt like stepping into the movie. The cliffs, waterfalls, and endless ocean views were just breathtaking.”

The note continued, “And the best part? Our pilot played Paradise by Coldplay through our headsets as we soared over this magical place. We were excited, amazed, and maybe a little nervous, but experiencing this together for our 10th anniversary made it even more special. If this is on your bucket list, do it. It's an adventure you'll never forget!”

Also Read: Man Scuba Dives 7 Continents In 19 Days, Sets World Record

The video amazed social media users, who posted their reactions in the comments section:

One person said, “This looks like such an awesome ride through the sky! It looks amazing!”

Another social media user mentioned, “Bucketlist for sure.”

“Wow this looks epic, I'm sure the helicopter experience was thrilling,” said someone.

“Woww what an experience,” mentioned another.

FYI: Jurassic Park showcased Kauai's stunning Na Pali Coast in Hawaii as part of the fictional Isla Nublar, which is located off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica. Besides Kauai, two other islands which were covered in the film were Maui and Oahu, all of which have become popular tourist destinations.

Kauai served as the backdrop for the fictional "Site B" or Isla Sorna and is best experienced by air or the sea. The major spots to witness its natural beauty and serenity are Na Pali Coast, Kipu Kai, a 2-mile-long shoreline and Pilaa Beach, which was shown in the final rescue scene of the third Jurassic Park film. Not only this, other scenic spots like Manawaiopuna Falls, Kahili Ranch, Hanapepe Valley and Alberton Garden are also part of the island that was seen in the movie. jig

Also Read: Travel Vlogger Captures Unique "Blue Fire" At Mount Ijen In Indonesia, Amazes Internet

How to visit?

You can either go by hiking, ATV or off-road vehicles, doors-on or off helicopter rides or by the sea.

Keep in mind -