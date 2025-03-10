Watch: Man Scuba Dives 7 Continents In 19 Days, Sets World Record

For most people, scuba diving is a hobby. For Barrington Scott, it's a way of life. From freezing Antarctic waters to the coral reefs of Thailand, his love for the ocean has taken him across the globe. Now, it has also earned him a Guinness World Record. Scott, 33, recently became the fastest person to scuba dive on all seven continents, completing the challenge in just 19 days, 19 hours, and 40 minutes. His journey covered over 43,000 km, starting in Australia on November 13, 2024, and ending in Antarctica on December 3 (same year). Along the way, he dived in Thailand, Egypt, Malta, the United States, and Argentina, Essence reported.

Guinness World Records (GWR) marked the achievement with an Instagram post, writing, "Fastest time to SCUBA dive in all seven continents 19 days 19 hr 40 min by Barrington Scott, US." A video shows Scott fully geared underwater, swimming alongside fish, plankton, and other marine creatures.

Scott wrote on Instagram, "I'm still floating on cloud 9-ya boy is a Guinness World Record holder! Crazy!! I want to thank everyone who supported me on this journey. Every message, every dollar donated, and every share has helped make this possible."

Barrington Scott's journey to this moment was far from easy. Born in the Bronx, he spent his early years in foster care before being adopted at 12, CBS News reported. His love for adventure was sparked by National Geographic and Discovery Channel, which filled his childhood with dreams of exploring the world.

After high school, he joined the Marines and served in Afghanistan. When his military service ended, he pursued a culinary degree and worked in restaurant kitchens, as per TheBlackManCan. But something was missing. In his mid-20s, Scott took a leap of faith - selling everything he owned and booking a one-way flight to Malaysia. He spent the next year backpacking, searching for purpose. It was in the Bahamas in 2014 that he found it - his first scuba dive changed everything. "[Scuba diving] is really therapeutic for me," he told CBS News. "When I'm underwater, I'm calm and collected."

Now based in Thailand, Scott has turned his passion into a mission. He wrote a children's book, 'Trent's Adventures: Deep Sea Discover', to inspire kids, to explore the ocean.