Travel Vlogger Captures Unique "Blue Fire" At Mount Ijen In Indonesia, Amazes Internet

Adventurous travellers love to visit spots that boast specific natural phenomena and rare landscape features found in only particular regions around the world. One of these unique attractions is Mount Ijen or the Ijen volcano in Indonesia, which is known for the stunning "blue fire" that emerges from the cracks in the crater's surface. These blue flames are actually ignited sulfuric gas. It is one of the aspects that makes this spot breathtaking - literally! Recently, a travel vlogger and photographer named Isa Khan (@khan.isa) shared his experience of hiking to this volcanic crater. His reel has received a lot of interest online.

He mentioned that his trek to the top began at midnight. Since the air in the region is toxic due to the presence of sulphur, he was given a gas mask for safety. He wrote, "1 AM. The air was freezing, but within minutes of hiking, I was sweating inside my jacket. The trail was steep, and my legs already burning, but the cold wind on my face kept me going. When we reached the top, it was still pitch dark. No sunrise yet. That's when my guide turned to me and said, 'If you want to see the blue fire, we have to get down to the crater before dawn'."

Thus, after they reached the rim of the crater, they had to hike down to the bank of the crater to see those famous blue flames. The travel vlogger revealed that the conditions were quite challenging. The sulphur in the air made it difficult to breathe. Nevertheless, he persisted. He explained, "We picked up the pace. The descent was rough, and as we got closer, thick smoke filled the air. Even with a mask on, I could feel the sulphur burning my throat. Breathing felt heavy, almost suffocating. But then, through the haze - I saw it. A strange, almost unreal blue flame flickering in the darkness. It wasn't loud or wild, just silently burning, like something from another world. Standing there, surrounded by smoke, struggling to breathe, I realised how insane this experience was."

After he witnessed the blue fire, he returned to the rim of the crater, where there was a lake nearby. "As the sun started to rise, we climbed back up. And just like that, the chaos of the crater was replaced by the calm of the turquoise lake at the top. From fire to peace in a matter of hours. Hard but 100% worth it," he wrote. Watch the complete reel below:

In the comment section, people expressed awe and wonder at the sight of those blue flames. In response to one of the comments, the travel vlogger made a clarification about one of the people depicted in the video, who was carrying large baskets filled with a yellowish material. He revealed, "These workers extract sulfur from the depths and carry it uphill to earn their daily wages - an incredibly demanding job." Here's how some Instagram users reacted to the viral video:

The blue flame phenomenon at Kawah Ijen continues to draw travellers from across the globe, despite the risks associated with the terrain.