Watch: American Man Reveals 'Endless Reasons' Why He Left The US For Abroad

A US man has revealed why he left the country and no longer wishes to return in a viral video that has sparked intense debate online. In the now-viral clip, the user, identified as Adam, who goes by the moniker 'trvlking', stated that he no longer perceives the US as his best option after living abroad for over a year.

"I didn't leave America because I hated it. Initially I was just curious about how people live in other parts of the world," said Mr Adam in the video.

"But after spending about 18 months outside the US, I've started noticing all the things wrong back home, like unwalkable cities, terrible public transport, and how people outside the US actually enjoy their lives more. That's what's keeping me from going back."

Expounding on his critique, Mr Adam stated that the US was an ultra-capitalist country designed to take money from the residents.

"I think once you live in a society that feels like it was built for the people, you start to notice the ways the US was designed to just take your money."

"There are honestly endless reasons why life is better in many other countries than the US."

'Too much hustle'

As the video went viral, the OP received mixed reactions, with a section of social media users agreeing with his assessment while others vehemently disagreed.

"Yes, people outside America enjoy life more than those in America. America is too work driven. It's too much of a hustle culture focused on productivity," said one user while another added: "It's easy to live abroad when you earn an American salary."

A third commented: "And yet, millions of people keep trying to come to the US year after year."

A fourth said: "So wrong. You like fast and commercial life, you live in NY, Miami, LA. You want a chill life, you have South Carolina. You want broke, no work, just hang out, you live in Oklahoma. America is whatever you want it to be."