'US Thinks They Can Boss Around': Top Economist Jeffrey Sachs Slams Trump Tariffs On India

US economist Jeffrey Sachs has criticised President Donald Trump for slapping hefty tariffs on India, denouncing the policy as both "stupid" and saying it "serves no purpose". Speaking to ANI, Sachs said Trump's move reflects hostility toward the BRICS alliance of India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa.

"This makes no sense. It's not true. It's failing. Putting the surcharge on India was as stupid as it could be from any norm. It serves no purpose," he remarked.

Sachs described Trump as "delusional" and blasted Washington's long-standing habit of exercising global dominance.

"The US has exercised its dominant power for so long, they think they can boss every other part of the world around," he said.

According to Sachs, the 50% duties slapped on Indian imports, triggered by New Delhi's oil trade with Russia, are not only damaging to America's own economy but also breach global rules.

"Everything about the tariffs is wrong. It's destructive for the US economy. It violates international law. It's a breakdown of our political system. Trump's policies are doomed to fail," he warned.

The economist also advised India to take a cautious view of Washington, arguing that New Delhi's long-term interests will not be safeguarded by leaning on the US for defence or trade.

"US politicians don't care at all about India. Please understand this. India is not going to reap long-term security by siding with the United States in the Quad against China. India is a great power that has an independent standing in the world," Sachs said.

Instead, he pointed to China, Russia and Brazil as India's "real partners," cautioning against the belief that India could seamlessly substitute China in global supply chains. Even if India aids in diversifying US sourcing, Sachs said, it should not expect a "great trade relationship" with Washington. He has previously called Trump's tariffs "unconstitutional," arguing they expose deep flaws in America's economic and foreign strategy.

