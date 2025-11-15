Indian-Malaysian CEO Stopped By FBI Despite O-1 Visa, Slams Rising US Xenophobia

Mindvalley CEO Vishen Lakhiani has raised concerns about growing xenophobia in the United States after claiming he was stopped by the FBI at a US airport despite possessing a valid O-1 visa, typically granted to individuals with extraordinary ability.

In a detailed Instagram post, the Malaysian-born entrepreneur of Indian descent said the incident made him “dread visiting” a country he has long admired. Lakhiani stressed that he has been contributing to the US economy for over two decades, noting that he has paid American taxes for 22 years and leads a company with 230 employees globally.

Watch the video here:

He criticised what he described as increasing fear-based political rhetoric targeting immigrants, saying the US is becoming “closed and narrow-minded” due to leaders who “blame immigrants instead of offering real solutions.” Lakhiani expressed hope that the next election would bring change.

His comments have resonated widely online, sparking debate about immigration policies, airport screenings, and the broader political climate in the US. His video has already crossed one million views, boosted by his large Instagram following. Many supporters shared similar experiences, while others argued that heightened security protocols affect travellers regardless of visa category.

"Yes! That's exactly why I left, even though I also had a talent visa. I couldn't live there anymore; it gave me anxiety," one user wrote.

Another commented, "I love America, but I've decided not to visit for the next few years because racial profiling is real."

A third user expressed support for Lakhiani, saying, "I'm so sorry, Vishen. Your experience doesn't represent how all of us feel. I'm glad you're here. ICE and those agents who questioned you should reflect on their actions. Travel safe, my friend."

The incident adds to ongoing discussions about how political narratives are shaping the experiences of foreign workers, entrepreneurs, and long-term contributors entering the United States.