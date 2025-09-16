Indian Man Gets US O-1 Visa For Extraordinary Ability, Says "Time To Build My Own Reality"

An Indian man, Piyush Varanjani, said he was excited to get an O-1 visa as he was recognised as an individual of "extraordinary ability". This visa allows him to work in the United States.

"Got my O-1 approved! Time to build my own reality. After my mom, now it's US who thinks I am an individual of extraordinary ability," Varanjani wrote in a post on X. "I first came to the US almost a decade back with my harem pants and a fistful of dream. A few months back I left @stripe to go all in on AI, and now finally SF is the new home."

Varanjani shared his achievement on social media, humorously writing that both his mother and the US think he's "extraordinary".

What is an O-1 visa?

The O-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa designed for individuals with extraordinary abilities in fields like sciences, arts, education, business, athletics, or those with remarkable achievements in the motion picture or television industry. It's perfect for high achievers looking to work in the US.

The visa holds certain benefits, such as no annual cap. Unlike H-1B visas, O-1 visas aren't subject to annual limits. It allows the individual to work for sponsoring employers or agents. This visa can lead to permanent residency through the EB-1 category.

The applicants must demonstrate extraordinary ability through national or international awards and recognition, publication of scholarly articles or major media coverage, membership in prestigious professional associations, or original contributions in significant innovations or achievements.