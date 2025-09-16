Australia's Super Retail Fires CEO Anthony Heraghty Over Alleged Affair

Super Retail Group, an Australian company, said on Tuesday that it dismissed its CEO, Anthony Heraghty, with immediate effect for failing to disclose a relationship with the company's former HR executive, Jane Kelly. As quoted by SkyNews Australia, the company said, "The Board made this decision after receiving new information from Mr Heraghty regarding his relationship with the company's former Chief Human Resources Officer."

"In light of this new information, the Board has concluded Mr Heraghty's prior disclosures were not satisfactory," the company added.

Super Retail, the company behind some notable brands like Supercheap Auto, Rebel, BCF and Macpac, is facing legal action from former employees. The case involves ex-chief legal officer Rebecca Farrell and co-company secretary Amelia Berczelly, who were fired in 2024 after they turned whistleblowers, making several allegations, including about Heraghty's relationship.

"The Board has exercised its discretion to lapse Mr Heraghty's incentives, which includes all unvested incentives and vested but unexercised rights," the Tuesday statement further added.

Chief Financial Officer David Burns has been appointed as the interim executive head. Meanwhile, the company looks for a permanent replacement.

"Our view is that this dismissal is unrelated to the operational performance of the business," Johannes Faul, director at Morningstar said as quoted by Reuters.

Similar cases

Recently, Swiss food giant Nestle dismissed Laurent Freixe as chief executive with immediate effect over an "undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate". The multinational behind Nespresso coffee capsules and KitKat chocolate bars said Freixe's dismissal followed an investigation.

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot resigned after they were caught on a "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert. Byron and Cabot were seen on the jumbotron, standing draped in each other's arms. They moved away, shielding their faces, when the camera focused on them, with the clip quickly going viral on social media.