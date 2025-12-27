Hundreds Arrested In Massive Crackdown As Delhi Gears Up For New Year

Hundreds of accused have been arrested in an overnight crackdown in Delhi as the national capital gears up for New Year celebrations. The police in the South East district seized nearly two dozen illegal weapons, lakhs in cash, illicit liquor, drugs, and stolen items in a preemptive action under Operation Aaghat 3.0.

The crackdown aimed at preventing crimes during the festive period. Coordinated raids were held across vulnerable areas to trace and take into custody those suspected to create trouble.

At least 285 accused were arrested during the intensified security drive, police said, adding that the arrests were made under various laws, including provisions of the Arms Act, the Excise Act, the NDPS Act, and the Gambling Act. Besides, 504 persons were also detained to ensure crime-free celebrations during New Year.

The police also seized 21 illegal weapons, 27 vehicles, over 12,000 bottles of liquor, around Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, and 7 kg of cannabis from various accused.

Under Op Aaghat 3.0, about 116 "bad characters," or habitual offenders, were taken into custody, police said. 10 property offenders were also arrested.

Operation Aaghat 3.0 | Key Outcomes from the South-East District-

The drive also focused on dismantling vehicle theft networks. Five auto-lifters were arrested to ensure that revellers don't face any trouble during the festive period. Besides, 231 two-wheelers and a four-wheeler were also seized during the raids.

The seizures further included 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, and 27 knives. Over 12,000 quarters of illicit liquor and 6 kg of ganja were also recovered from the accused.

In action against gamblers, the police recovered Rs 2.3 lakh in cash during the raids. About 210 stolen or lost mobile phones have also been recovered.

Besides, the police also rounded up a total of 1,306 individuals under preventive measures.