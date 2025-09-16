Texas Student Arrested For "Mocking" Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Camryn Giselle Booker, an 18-year-old Texas Tech student, was arrested and expelled after she disrupted a vigil for Charlie Kirk by hurling vile comments at mourners, Fox News reported. In a shocking video, Booker was seen jumping around and yelling, "F-k y'all homie dead, he got shot in the head."

The video, showcasing a disturbing reaction to Kirk's assassination, was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Vince Langman, receiving over 8.6 million views so far.

As per The New York Post, she even confronted a man who called Booker "Evil". "Evil is real, people - and it kind of looks like that," the man said, also asking her why she's "being so hateful". Someone off-camera told her that she's being too emotional.

"I'm not being emotional, ma'am. Don't tell me what I am and what I'm not," as quoted, Booker responded. "You could get out of my face 'cause I can tell you what you are, but you won't like it."

On being asked why she was being aggressive, Booker reacted, "I'm not being aggressive. My voice is very calm. You're calling me aggressive because I'm a black woman."

"The Texas Tech Police Department arrested a student for simple assault, which occurred on the west side of the Student Union Building (free speech area)," The Texas Tech Police Department said in a statement. "The student was transported to the Lubbock County Jail."

As per the report, Booker faces charges including battery, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault. Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised law enforcement, posting Booker's photo in handcuffs on social media.

"This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination at Texas Tech," Abbott wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination at Texas Tech.



FAFO https://t.co/eaFMdWKsIS pic.twitter.com/q6z0X2tLLQ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2025

Expelled from the university

She was no longer enrolled at the university, according to the media outlet. "Any behavior that denigrates victims of violence is reprehensible, has no place on our campus, and is not aligned with our values," Texas Tech University said in a statement.

"Federal law prevents Texas Tech University from commenting on individual student conduct matters. We take all reported violations seriously and address them under university policy and the law."

Charlie Kirk's Death

Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University, sparking outrage. Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating the right-wing political activist, was arrested on Thursday night after relatives and a family friend alerted authorities that he had implicated himself in the crime. The arrest was made after a 33-hour manhunt for the lone suspect in Wednesday's killing.