Pope Francis To Charlie Kirk: Top Influential Figures Who Died In 2025

At least a dozen of the world's most influential figures across politics, spirituality, science, business, and sports died in 2025. Political leaders, spiritual icons, scientists, business magnates, and sports personalities all left their mark on history. Here's a roundup of some of the world's most influential leaders who died this year.

Shivraj Patil (1935-2025)

Shivraj Patil, senior Congress leader, former Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker, died on December 12 at the age of 90 at his home in Latur, Maharashtra, after a period of illness.

He served as Home Minister from 2004 to 2008, Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996, and also held other key roles, including Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

Shibu Soren (1944-2025)

Shibu Soren, founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, died on August 4 in Delhi after a prolonged kidney‑related ailment. He was 81. He was a towering tribal leader credited with advancing the movement for a separate Jharkhand state and serving three terms as Chief Minister.

Comrade VS Achuthanandan (1923-2025)

The veteran Communist leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala died at the age of 101 on July 21. He was receiving treatment at Pattom SUT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following a cardiac arrest. A founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Achuthanandan's long career included serving as Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and multiple terms as Leader of the Opposition.

Satyapal Malik (1946-2025)

Satyapal Malik, former Governor of Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Bihar, and Odisha, died on August 5 in New Delhi at the age of 79. He was the Governor of J&K when the Centre abrogated Article 370. He served as Meghalaya's Governor from 2020 to 2022.

Navjot Singh

The former Deputy Secretary in the Finance Ministry died on September 14 after his two-wheeler was hit by a BMW. He was 52. The driver of the car was arrested.

Vijay Rupani (1956-2025)

Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani died on June 12 in the Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad Airport. He was 68. He was on the London-bound flight, which crashed moments after takeoff, killing all but one on board. Gujarat mourned and held his funeral with state honours.

Gopichand Hinduja (1940-2025)

The Indian‑British billionaire and longtime chairman of the Hinduja Group died on November 4 in London at the age of 85 after a prolonged illness. He helped transform his family's modest trading firm into one of the world's largest global conglomerates and led the family to top the Sunday Times Rich List with an estimated 35 billion UK Pounds fortune. He is survived by his wife, Sunita, and their children, Sanjay, Dheeraj, and Rita.

Fauja Singh (1911-2025)

Fauja Singh, a British‑Indian marathon runner known as the “Turbaned Tornado”, died at 114 after being hit by a vehicle while walking near his village in Punjab on July 14. Singh became a global icon for completing marathons past the age of 100.

Charlie Kirk (1993-2025)

American political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was 31. Kirk was rushed to a hospital but later died of his injuries. He was an ally of US President Donald Trump, who called him a “martyr.”

Jane Goodall (1934-2025)

Jane Goodall, world‑renowned British primatologist, conservationist and humanitarian, died on October 1 in California at the age of 91. She was best known for her pioneering studies of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania, which transformed scientific understanding of animal behaviour and inspired global conservation efforts.

Vece Paes (1945-2025)

Vece Paes, a former Indian Olympic field hockey midfielder and sports medicine expert, died on August 14 in Kolkata at the age of 80 after battling Parkinson's disease. He won a bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, later became a sports physician. He was the father of tennis legend Leander Paes.

Pope Francis (1936-2025)

Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, died on April 21. He was 88. He died at his residence in the Vatican after suffering a cerebral stroke. He was the first Latin American and Jesuit pope. He was known for his focus on the poor and efforts to reform the Church. Following his death, a papal conclave convened to choose his successor, and after three days, Pope Leo XIV was elected.

Lord Swraj Paul (1931-2025)

Lord Swraj Paul, an Indian‑born British industrialist, philanthropist and member of the House of Lords, died on August 21 in London at the age of 94 after a period of illness. He was the founder of the Caparo Group, a global steel and engineering conglomerate, and was known for his philanthropic work and for fostering Indo‑British relations. Paul was a life peer in the UK's House of Lords and received the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to industry and public service.