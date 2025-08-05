Satyapal Malik, Former Jammu And Kashmir Governor, Dies At 79

Satya Pal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and several other states and a veteran politician, has died. He was 79. Mr Malik had been suffering from kidney-related ailments and was under treatment at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

A Jat leader from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Mr Malik started his political journey as a student leader and was elected an MLA of Chaudhary Charan Singh's Bharatiya Kranti Dal in 1974. He served as a Rajya Sabha MP and later as Janata Dal's Lok Sabha MP from Aligarh. In the coming years, he switched to the Congress, then to the Lok Dal and then to Samajwadi Party.

Mr Malik was appointed the Governor of Bihar in 2017 and later given additional charge of Odisha. In August 2018, he was named the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, then a state. Mr Malik was the Governor when the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019 and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. He was also the Governor when the Pulwama terror attack claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Following his Jammu and Kashmir stint, Mr Malik served as Governor of Goa and Meghalaya.