The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

Read Time: 2 mins
Gujarat Ex Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Among 242 Killed In Air India Crash

BJP's Vijay Rupani, a former Chief Minister of Gujarat, was among the passengers on the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed shortly after take-off from the Ahmedabad airport. 

The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport. 

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," Air India posted on X.

According to seat chart, Vijay Rupani, 68, was on seat 2D of the Air India flight. He was on his way to London to meet his daughter.

Previous Air Disasters

In August 2020, at least 18 people died and 16 were severely injured when an Air India Express Boeing 737 plane skidded off the runway in Kozhikode during heavy rain, plunged into a valley and crashed nose-first into the ground.

In May 2010, an Air India Boeing 737 flight from Dubai overshot the runway at the airport in Mangaluru and crashed into a ravine, killing 158 people on board.

(Helpline numbers: 011-24610843 | 9650391859 | 1800 5691 444 (Air India)
 

